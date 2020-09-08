https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/08/theres-even-video-of-it-sean-davis-blasts-atlantic-reporter-in-receipt-filled-thread-for-yet-another-ridiculous-lie-defending-biden/

The Atlantic strikes again. *eye roll*

This time they’re running cover for Biden and his ‘meandering’ through a cemetery. They tried so hard to shame those questioning why Biden didn’t answer any questions, claiming he was visiting his son’s grave … except:

As the pool report from Sunday makes very clear, Biden never stopped to visit any graves. He walked out of church at 11:22 a.m., his motorcade left at 11:24 a.m., and Biden was home at 11:28 a.m. Why does @TheAtlantic keep fabricating stories? https://t.co/igmVomJbMi — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 8, 2020

Womp-womp.

Taken verbatim from the pool report: A reporter “shouted at [Biden] to come talk to us. [Biden] waved and continued walking to his SUV.” Exactly as described by the Trump campaign spokesman in his tweet. @TheAtlantic needs to explain why its reporters keep fabricating stories. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 8, 2020

There’s even video of it, and Biden never stops. He walks straight from the church to the parking lot. Why does @JeffreyGoldberg allow his journos to fabricate stories that have zero basis in reality? https://t.co/nPzqLlNTEm — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 8, 2020

Zero basis in reality is what they do best.

Does every employee at the Atlantic lie to fabricate stories, or just most? — Steve 🇺🇸 (@Chasenbryce) September 8, 2020

Is this a trick question?

There are very few print newspapers and magazines left. The Atlantic is committing suicide writing lies. — Linda Gardner (@goright100) September 8, 2020

Because more profitable than reporting? — carny d 🎡 🇺🇸 🗽 🦅 (@dougalpollux) September 8, 2020

Because it’s circling the drain and consequently very desperate. — torpido (@edgecitykid) September 8, 2020

Sorta like Biden's campaign.

