https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/08/thugs-president-trump-calls-out-blm-protesters-in-pittsburgh/

President Trump called Black Lives Matter protesters “thugs” and “disgraceful” after a series of videos went viral over the weekend showing violent acts during demonstrations in Pittsburgh:

He went on to blame “pathetic Democrat leadership” for the incidents:

Here’s the video the president referred to in his tweet above:

But this one where a protester assaults a Black manager in McDonald’s is much worse:

And this one:

Police are investigating, for what that’s worth:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...