Time magazine’s Charlotte Alter is in Wisconsin and is having a tough time finding ANY voters who don’t seem to care about The Atlantic’s Losers/Suckers story.

As you’d expect, Trump supporters have already priced it into their decision:

Even Trump supporters who are the sons of veterans are saying this:

And it’s the same for Biden supporters and undecideds.

“Not one voter on either side mentioned this unprompted, and when prompted, they dismissed it”:

Everyone has picked a side already?

The media is “totally broken”? You. Don’t. Say:

