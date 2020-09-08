https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/army-general-james-mcconville-pentagon/2020/09/08/id/985849

The top general in the U.S. Army on Tuesday appeared to chide President Donald Trump for suggesting military leaders want war to continue, saying troops are only deployed “as a last resort.”

Trump recently accused military leaders of pushing for war to keep defense contractors “happy.” Army chief of staff Gen. James McConville on Tuesday appeared to push back against that statement in remarks to reporters while at an event being held by Defense One.

“I’ve talked with generals, I’ve talked with admirals, I’ve talked with [sergeants major] . . . many of these leaders have sons and daughters who have gone to combat or may be in combat right now,” McConville said, according to Politico. “So, I can assure the American people that senior leaders would only recommend sending troops to combat when it’s required in national security, or as a last resort.”

He added the military must remain an “apolitical organization” despite the modern “political environment.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walked back Trump’s comments Tuesday, saying the president’s words were not directed toward “any individual general,” but rather “the military industrial complex,” as a whole.

“This president is consistent about one thing: If we’re going to send our sons and daughters abroad to fight on our behalf, he’s not going to let some lobbyist here in Washington, D.C., just because they want a new defense contract, suggest that they need to stay abroad one minute longer than they should,” Meadows said. “He’s been consistent about stopping these endless wars. He’s going to continue to fight against the special interest groups here in Washington, D.C.”

