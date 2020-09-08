https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-mowers-newhampshire-primary/2020/09/08/id/985956

Trump-endorsed Matt Mowers won the Republican primary in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District Tuesday night, giving him the chance to face incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas and retake the seat for the GOP.

Mowers, 31, an official in the 2016 Trump campaign and later senior White House adviser in the State Department, received 61% of the vote in a field of five with more than double the vote total of his closest rival, Matt Mayberry.

Trump endorsed Mowers in June and the former aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie campaigned extensively on the president’s support, describing himself as a true ally of the White House in the crowded primary field, TheHill.com reported.

He is looking to reclaim a seat that has traded hands among Democrats and Republicans four times since the turn of the century.

Pappas, a first-term House member, won the seat by nine points following the retirement of Carol Shea-Porter, who traded the seat twice with Republican Frank Giunta.

Mowers has portrayed Pappas as a Nancy Pelosi acolyte.

“Voters across the First District have severe buyer’s remorse with Chris Pappas, who campaigned as an independent voice and then sadly went to Washington and voted with Nancy Pelosi and her liberal agenda 100% of the time,” Mowers said in a victory statement. “I’m humbled at the support from Granite Staters, and pledge to offer a new vision of leadership that will deliver results for middle-class families.”

