President TrumpDonald John TrumpTed Cruz, longtime fan of ‘The Princess Bride,’ swipes at cast members’ plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats Trump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference Biden vows to be ‘strongest labor president you’ve ever had’ MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTed Cruz, longtime fan of ‘The Princess Bride,’ swipes at cast members’ plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats What Joe Biden owes Kenosha Trump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference MORE are tied in Florida, with the president holding a narrow edge among Latino voters and Biden with a small advantage among seniors.

The latest NBC News-Marist survey finds Trump and Biden knotted at 48 percent among likely voters. When the polling data is expanded to include all registered voters, Trump leads 48 to 47 percent.

Trump carried Florida by just over 1 point in 2016 and the Sunshine State is a key piece to his reelection strategy. Biden’s lead in Florida in the RealClearPolitics average is now at 1.4 points, down from his high of 8.4 points in late July.

Among Latino voters, Trump leads 50 percent to 46 percent, a marked shift from 2016, when Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDebate Commission snubs Latinos — again Organized labor staging political resurgence for 2020 Labor Day starts the ‘real conversation’ about this presidential election MORE outpaced Trump by more than 25 points among Florida Latinos.

However, Biden takes 49 percent support from seniors, compared to 48 percent for Trump. In 2016, Trump carried older voters in Florida by 17 points over Clinton.

Biden has double-digit leads among Black voters, women and independents. Trump leads by double-digits among men, white people and white people without a college degree.

The poll finds a majority of voters, 53 percent, say Trump is the better candidate to handle the economy. Biden leads 49 percent to 40 percent on dealing with the coronavirus, and he leads 51 percent to 37 percent on the question of race relations.

Forty-eight percent of voters say Trump is the better leader on crime, compared to 45 percent for Biden.

Floridians are split on the recent racial unrest over the police shootings of George Floyd and Jacob Blake. Forty-four percent say they’re more concerned about police actions, compared to 43 percent who say they’re more concerned about the subsequent protests.

Forty-seven percent of Floridians approve of the job Trump is doing, compared to 48 percent who disapprove.

The favorability ratings for the candidates are nearly identical, with Trump at 47 percent and Biden at 46 percent.

The NBC News-Marist Poll of 766 likely voters in Florida was conducted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6 and has a 4.5 percentage point margin of error.

