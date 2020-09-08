https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-NYC-shutdown-coronavirus/2020/09/08/id/985794

President Donald Trump slammed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for their continued shutdown of NYC amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump blasted the officials Tuesday morning on Twitter. He accused Cuomo and de Blasio of “destroying” NYC.

“New York City must stop the Shutdown now,” Trump wrote. “The Governor & Mayor are destroying the place!”

There are still many virus mitigation measures in place in NYC, such as, restrictions on indoor dining.

Trump then tweeted that “shutdowns are ridiculous” and that Democrat leaders are keeping lockdowns in place to “hurt the economy prior to the most important election, perhaps, in our history!”

He wrote that “Democrats will open up their states on November 4th, the day after the Election.”

He ended his tweet with #MAGA, which was his 2016 campaign motto that stands for Make America Great Again.

