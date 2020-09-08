https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515590-trump-supporters-gather-without-masks-despite-request-from-local-gop

President Trump and scores of supporters gathered for a rally in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Tuesday without masks, despite the urging of a local Republican official and a state mandate.

Dave Plyler, the GOP chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, told The Winston-Salem Journal that he felt Trump should abide by Gov. Roy Cooper’s (D) order for individuals to wear a face covering when unable to socially distance.

During his remarks, Trump mocked Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over the controversy surrounding her visit to a salon where she was caught on camera not wearing a mask. He also quipped that the rally should be considered a "peaceful protest" to avoid violating rules that limit the size of public gatherings.

Trump has largely forgone wearing a mask on camera and has openly mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing one. Public health experts, including officials in the Trump administration, have cited the use of face coverings as one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows earlier Tuesday dismissed the need for Trump to wear a mask, noting he is tested daily.

“When you wear a mask it’s really for others’ protection, not for your own protection,” Meadows told reporters.

The U.S. has 6.3 million reported COVID-19 cases, the most of any country in the world.

