President Donald Trump’s list of proposed Supreme Court justices is expected to be released by the administration as soon as Wednesday, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Conservatives are eagerly awaiting who will appear on the list, as the future of the Supreme Court is expected to be one of the key issues in Trump’s election campaign.

The report comes as Trump missed a September 1 deadline he set for himself in a June tweet for when he would release a shortlist of Supreme Court prospects.

The issue of the Supreme Court helped Trump capture the White House after he released a shortlist of proposed nominees in May 2016 that rallied conservative and evangelical voters to his campaign, according to NBC News.

Many experts say he will need support from that coalition again if he hopes to win reelection.

Whit Ayres, a Republican pollster, told NBC that “far more important than the timing” of his announcement on the Supreme Court “is that he produce a list similar to what he produced in 2016,” emphasizing that “the list of judges that Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society helped put together and then-candidate Trump announced was a critical component of his 2016 victory.”

The issue was also a focus of the Republican National Convention last month, when many speakers talked about the importance of four more years of appointing conservatives to the courts, with Trump himself saying that the next president could appoint up to several justices on the Surpeme Court.

