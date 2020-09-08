https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/08/trump-was-devastated-he-couldnt-go-the-atlantic-story-about-trump-allegedly-bashing-troops-continues-to-crash-and-burn/

Ruh-roh, The Atlantic. Looks like yet another person who is NOT ANONYMOUS has debunked your story about Trump disrespecting our buried troops.

Whoda thunk it?

.@USAmbFrance Jamie McCourt told Breitbart News exclusively that the Atlantic story about President Donald Trump allegedly bashing troops is untrue. https://t.co/YBNf17uJpo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 7, 2020

From Bretibart:

Ambassador McCourt was there the day President Trump’s team called off the trip to the cemetery at Belleau Wood because of inclement weather. She is the latest U.S. official who was actually present at the event to publicly deny the Atlantic’s account of events, which is based entirely on anonymous sources. “Needless to say, I never spoke to the Atlantic, and I can’t imagine who would,” McCourt told Breitbart News. “In my presence, POTUS has NEVER denigrated any member of the U.S. military or anyone in service to our country. And he certainly did not that day, either. Let me add, he was devastated to not be able to go to the cemetery at Belleau Wood. In fact, the next day, he attended and spoke at the ceremony in Suresnes in the pouring rain.” McCourt’s denial regarding the Atlantic comes after former White House deputy chief of staff Zach Fuentes, a top confidante of former chief of staff John Kelly, denied the story earlier on Monday in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

Gosh, we’re seeing a bunch of people willing to go on the record claiming Trump didn’t call our buried troops losers and suckers … still, only anonymous sources verifying other anonymous sources with The Atlantic story.

Almost as if it’s just a bunch of fake news BS.

Yet another official has debunked the “Trump hates troops” conspiracy theory. Despite overwhelming evidence the media won’t stop promoting the story and the Atlantic promises more related stories until Election Day. — @amuse (@amuse) September 7, 2020

They really are rather predictable.

And sad.

Did anyone else get hit with the train from this article that even John Bolton has denied the Atlantic’s allegations? John freakin Bolton. Let that sink in. — Heavy Trev from Benedict Mudd 🤘🇺🇸 (@benedictmudd) September 7, 2020

Trust us, if Bolton had heard this it would have been the big teaser for his crappy book.

Somebody better be doing some apologizing. — Kris Chandler (@KrisChandler5) September 7, 2020

We’re not holding our breath but we’re more than happy to continue discrediting and tearing this fake story apart.

And any other fake story these outlets put out filled with scheduled scandals until the election.

