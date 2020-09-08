https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/funding-campaign-fake-news-lawsuits/2020/09/08/id/985915

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would consider drawing money from his personal fortune to aid his re-election campaign against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“If I have to, I would,” Trump told reporters Tuesday.

When asked how much he would spend, the president answered, “Whatever it takes. We have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our country.”

Trump later tweeted:

“Because of the China Virus, my Campaign, which has raised a lot of money, was forced to spend in order to counter the Fake News reporting about the way we handled it (China Ban, etc.). We did, and are doing, a GREAT job, and have a lot of money left over, much more than 2016… Like I did in the 2016 Primaries, if more money is needed, which I doubt it will be, I will put it up!”

The New York Times reported Monday that Trump’s campaign is currently dealing with a “cash crunch” after spending millions on Super Bowl ads and Trump’s legal fees.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning:

“My Campaign spent a lot of money up front in order to compensate for the false reporting and Fake News concerning our handling of the China Virus. Now they see the GREAT job we have done, and we have 3 times more than we had 4 years ago – & are up in polls. Lots of $’s & ENERGY!”

