https://disrn.com/news/us-marshals-rescue-8-highly-endangered-children-in-indiana/

Last Updated Sep 8th, 2020 at 11:01 am

Eight missing children considered to be “highly endangered” by authorities were rescued as part of “Operation Homecoming” this week in Indiana. U.S. Marshals have now bumped the total number of children they have rescued in the last two weeks to 72.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Southern Indiana said they had evidence that the children were “considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sex abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions.”

One adult was arrested near Indianapolis during the five-day operation and will face kidnapping, intimidation, and weapons charges.

The Indiana Department of Child Services has custody of all 8 children, whose ages range between 6 and 17.

U.S. Marshal Dan McClain reiterated the Marshals’s commitment to helping locate and recover endangered children.

“The message that we wish to convey to the missing children and their families is that we will use every resource at our disposal to find you,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

