Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on Tuesday told Newsmax TV that “we should be shouting from the rooftops that modern slavery exists,” but the “news media” doesn’t give the issue enough attention.

“We should be shouting from the rooftops that modern slavery exists,” Reyes told “John Bachman Now” on Tuesday afternoon, “and that there are more entrapped in this horrible predicament, this heinous institution, that have ever lived in modern times. I mean, this is one of those true human rights atrocities that people should all know about, should be screaming about, and yet … not very many people do, and many other things seem to dominate the news media.”

He went on to praise President Donald Trump for “all the work that this administration has done … to combat this evil, because he won’t get credit from many media outlets but it’s been impressive.”

