Shortly after a report indicated no NFL teams had expressed real interest in signing former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for the 2020-2021 season, video game powerhouse company EASports announced that Madden NFL 21 will allow players to put Kaepernick “at the helm” of any team in the game’s franchise mode.

The announcement first hailed Colin Kaepernick as “one of the top free agents in football” that deserves a chance to play again.

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EASPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. We’ve had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and works for past soundtrack mistakes,” the announcement began.

“Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football,” it continued. “We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible, and we’re excited to bring it to all of you today.”

The announcement concluded that Colin Kaepernick will live life once again as a virtual avatar.

“Starting today in Madden NFL 21, fans can put Colin Kaepernick at the helm of any NFL team in franchise mode, as well as play with him in PLAY NOW. We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere,” it said.

Whether it was planned or not, the announcement came within a day of a report from Pro Football Talk saying that no NFL team had expressed any real interest in signing Colin Kaepernick after the Black Lives Matter protests kicked off in June.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there was some ‘fake’ interest expressed immediately after Floyd’s death, seemingly out of guilt. There has been zero interest expressed as to Kaepernick ‘in months,’” reported the outlet.

“At one point along the way, NFL Media reported that teams had contacted ‘friends and associates’ of Kaepernick and that they would be contacting his agent when they ‘get to the point where they’re confident enough that they think they can work out a contract,’” the report continued.

Former NFL star Burgess Owens, a current congressional candidate in Utah, has said the elevation of Kaepernick to this newfound hero status is “Affirmative Action for a Marxist.”

“If it was a meritocracy he would be out there anyway; he would work hard; he would prove himself. He wouldn’t be taking someone else’s position. We’re looking at Affirmative Action for a Marxist. We’re approving their ideology,” said Owens in June.

“If we’re going that route, we should also ask Tim Tebow to come back,” he continued. “It doesn’t matter how long he’s been out of the game. It doesn’t matter his talent. He was a Christian who kneeled in prayer and was a positive on his team. The reason why Tim Tebow, as talented as he was with the Denver Broncos — the NFL didn’t like his essence. They thought he was too distracting … too distracting to his team and the organization.”

