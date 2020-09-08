https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hobby-lobby-boycott-christian-conservative/2020/09/08/id/985937

Hobby Lobby is facing a new boycott threat on social media after a post went viral showing large letters for sale arranged to spell out: USA VOTE TRUMP.

Business Insider traced the beginnings of the online movement to a Twitter post by Kari Brekke. Brekke told the website she did not take the photo, but saw it on public post in a Facebook group for the anti-Trump Lincoln Project Supporters Unite.

Some Twitter users noted it might not have been Hobby Lobby staff that arranged the letters to spell the message, since they are available for sale and can be touched — and rearranged by customers.

“I’m not a fan of Hobby Lobby. I would never shop there,” Brekke said when contacted by Business Insider. “I’m a Democrat. I hate the company.”

The company is owned by the conservative Christian Green family, and has a history of boycott threats.

It first came under fire for denying certain contraceptives in its health plan to employees, saying they amounted to abortion. The company won a Supreme Court case saying the Affordable Care Act violated religious freedom of some companies.

