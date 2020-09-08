https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/watch-flashback-kamala-harris-suggests-public-perceives-ice-parallel-kkk-video/

In 2018, Democrat VP Kamala Harris asked ICE director Vitiello if he was aware that the public perceived ICE similarly to the KKK.

Vitiello said, “I do not see a parallel between what is constitutionally mandated as it relates to enforcing the law.”

Harris asked, “Are you aware that there’s a perception?”

Vitiello stated, “I see no perception…”

Harris questioned, “Are you aware that there’s a perception?”

Vitiello continued, “…that puts ICE in the same category as the KKK. Is that what you’re asking me?”

Harris responded, “No, I’m very specific about what I’m asking you. Are you aware of a perception that the way that the discretion.”

Vitiello said, “I see no parallel.”

Harris continued, “I’m not finished.”

Vitiello said, “I see none.”

Harris goes on to say, “I’m not finished. I’m not finished. Are you aware that there’s a perception that ICE is administering its power in a way that is causing fear and intimidation, particularly among immigrants and specifically among immigrants coming from Mexico and Central America? Are you aware of that perception?”

Vitiello responded, “I do not see a parallel between the power and the authority that ICE has to do its job and the agents and officers who do it professionally and excellently with lots of compassion.”

Harris questioned, “Sir, how can you be the head of an agency and be unaware of how your agency is perceived by certain communities?”

Vitiello stated, “There is a lot of perceptions in the media and in the public that are incorrect about the agency and what it does.”

Harris said, “But the perception exists? Would you agree? Whether or not it’s correct? And wouldn’t you agree then that if that perception exists, there might need to be some work done to correct the perception?”

Vitiello said “I do want to advocate for the workforce that the vital public safety mission that they have to protect the homeland. And I think more people need to know how valuable they are to the society.”

ICE director Ronald Vitiello responded to Harris’ loaded question by restating ICE’s mission of protecting the United States homeland.

Kamala Harris questioned former ICE Director Ronald Vitiello, “I think you would agree, as a member of law enforcement, that law enforcement, generally speaking, and certainly would be the case with ICE officers and agents, that a great deal of your power is discretionary. You have limited resources and you make decisions about what you’re going to do. But you exercise a great deal of discretion in terms of how you’re going to use the limited resources and how you can prioritize. Now, are you aware of the perception of many about how the power and the discretion that ICE is being used to enforce the laws? And do you see any parallels?”

Vitiello responded, “I do not see any parallels between sworn officers and agents.”

Harris says, “I’m talking about perception. I’m talking about perception.”

Vitiello stated, “Well, the Klan was what we would call today a domestic terrorist group.”

Harris asked, “Why? Why would we call them a domestic terrorist group?”

Vitiello answered, “Because they tried to use fear and force to change political environment.”

Harris asked, “And what was the motivation for the use of fear and force?”

Vitiello answered, “It was based on race and ethnicity.”

