https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-kanye-west-walks-on-water-during-sunday-service-joel-osteen-delivers-sermon

Kanye West took his famous Sunday Service to a whole new level over the weekend when he and his choir walked on water.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Sunday Service was held in Fayetteville, Georgia where he walked on a pond with his 7-year-old daughter, North, and his 4-year-old son, Saint, at his side.

“The choir at the service also participated in the ‘walking on water’ visual, and congregated in the middle of the pond to perform gospel songs, including Kanye’s ‘Ultralight Beam,’” reported the outlet. “Lakewood Church senior pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen also gave a sermon during the service.”

Despite their open and public marital troubles this summer, Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian was also in attendance at the service and even posted video of the walking on water moment to social media.

Go to my IG stories to watch all Sunday Service videos from tonight 🕊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/a6eC5uV8gy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020

Another video posted to social media featured Lakewood Pastor Joel Osteen delivering a sermon as he stood on the pond.

Kanye West, Joel Osteen and the Sunday service crew walking on water. pic.twitter.com/YoOYmnhZ3d — Ezekwonna Samuel Nnamdi (@lam_nanob) September 7, 2020

Kanye West issued a public apology to his wife Kim Kardashian in August after he accused her of trying to lock him up during what appeared to have been a bipolar episode.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” the rapper tweeted. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” West said.

Though West did not specify the private matter he regrets sharing publicly, it was most likely his admission of considering aborting his own daughter, North, during a South Carolina presidential campaign rally last weekend.

“My mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me… My mum saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” Kanye told the audience. “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

On top of being vocal about his Christianity, the musician and fashion mogul has been an outspoken pro-life advocate ever since announcing his presidential candidacy over the summer. Speaking with Nick Cannon on his show “Cannon’s Class” last week, the “Jesus Walks” singer alleged that abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood kills black people “strategically and on purpose.”

“In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people,” he said.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accidents, cancer, and heart disease — watch this one — combined,” he continued. “Three thousand shootings in Chicago a year, 700 murders, you’ve got to put that with heart disease, you’ve got to put that with HIV, you’ve got to put that with diabetes, you’ve got to put that with just accidents, and put that with cancer, and it doesn’t add up to specifically abortions. If you think about that number, 1,000 black babies are aborted each day.”

RELATED: WATCH: Kanye West Says Planned Parenthood Kills Blacks ‘Strategically And On Purpose’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

