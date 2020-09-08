https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-governor-hairdo-talks-about-aunt-nancy/

Miss Marple sez…let’s put together some clues, shall we? (Although I’m so sad and depressed today…must be my cat’s death + Covid isolation)

1. From SOTT we have “Belarusian President Lukashenko says IMF offered nearly $1 billion USD bribe to impose Covid-19 lockdown.” https://www.sott.net/article/441060-Belarusian-President-Lukashenko-says-IMF-offered-nearly-1-billion-USD-bribe-to-impose-Covid-19-lockdown

“Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said last month via Belarusian Telegraph Agency, BelTA., that World Bank and IMF offered him a bribe of $940 million USD in the form of “Covid Relief Aid.” In exchange for $940 million USD, the World Bank and IMF demanded that the President of Belarus:

– imposed “extreme lockdown on his people”

– force them to wear face masks

– impose very strict curfews

– impose a police state

– crash the economy

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko refused the offer and stated that he could not accept such an offer and would put his people above the needs of the IMF and World Bank.”

2. From “The National File” we have “World Bank Document Lists COVID-19 Program Ending in March 2025.” https://nationalfile.com/world-bank-document-lists-covid-19-program-ending-in-march-2025/

“The World Bank’s COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Program documents, marked ‘For Official Use Only,’ identify the Bank’s COVID-19 program as ending in March 2025, more than four years away from our current date (read page 1 of 60). The program’s start date was April 2020….

The World Bank website has an active record for ‘COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Instruments and apparatus (902780) exports by country in 2018’ even though the World Health Organization did not name Coronavirus ‘COVID-19’ until February 2020 amid this year’s outbreak. There is also a record for COVID-19 tests exported in 2017. At this time, we await a clear explanation from officials as to why this record exists, and will update accordingly.”

3. From “Press California” we have “WATCH: Secret Antifa tent city found, and Portland is paying for it.”

“‘This encampment is filled with young vibrant people who are actively, at night, committing crimes, and burning Portland to the ground,’ he said on his YouTube channel, Never Alone With Christ.

Anonymous or not, public records provide a troubling bombshell. The encampment is one of several specialized shelters under the auspices of the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

It is entirely funded by the city of Portland, with start-up costs priced at $214,097 and ongoing support for all three sites expected at $155,488 monthly, N.A.W.C. said.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty are said to be the key backers of the temporary outdoor shelters such as this one, located at the Star Park Festival Lots by the Hawthorne Bridge Junction.”

Where does the City of Portland get $600,000-700,000 AND MOUNTING (probably close to a million now?) to expend on rioters/looters who commit violence every night against their own citizens’ interests with tents, toilets, showers, heaters, and food cafes?

What about the Governor of Oregon? Look what she just did. From “The Gateway Pundit” entitled “Corrupt Oregon Democrat Governor Extends COVID State of Emergency through November 3 – Election Day — While Rioters Continue to Ravage Communities.”

https://www.kptv.com/news/gov-brown-extends-covid-19-state-of-emergency-until-nov-3/article_93b344d4-ec85-11ea-be43-db4fcbe3930f.html

Where are these governmental entities getting the money to SUSTAIN their governments with no one in town (New York); small businesses completely shutdown and unprofitable (everywhere w/ strict COVID restrictions); etc. The Fed money only goes so far.

What if…? What if the IMF and The World Bank are paying off everyone…I mean everyone…for what’s happening daily and nightly in our country? All innocously labeled, as Lukashenko said, “Covid Relief Aid.” Or “Racial Equality Aid.” What if the latter included provisions like:

– demand police take pacificist standing/deployment

– disarm police

– allow wanton violence against innocent citizens

– DAs will immediately release all arrestees

– allow all Covid rules broken

What if Newsom, on behalf of the State of California, is paid off big time by IMF/The World Bank to BOTH enforce strict COVID restrictions as they wanted of Lukashenko and to leave Antifa/BLM riots unopposed and unreprimanded?

Same for Mayor Ted Wheelr, on behalf of the City of Portland.

Same for Gov. Cuomo, on behalf of the State of New York. Etc. Etc. Etc.

