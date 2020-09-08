https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/watch-live-president-trump-holds-campaign-rally-winston-salem-north-carolina/

President Trump is holding a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The President on Tuesday traveled from Jupiter, Florida to North Carolina for another outdoor campaign rally as Biden hides in his basement.

The President blasted the Democrat-sanctioned riots and said if Biden wins, the violent mobs win.

Trump also trolled Biden and said he only recently left his basement because his poll numbers are so bad.

WATCH LIVE:

[embedded content]

