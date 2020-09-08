https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-rally-in-north-carolina/

September 9, 2020

Dear Kane,

At a huge cost, I’m sure, of money, time, and tears you have practically single-handedly installed and maintained your awesome “citizenfreepress.com” website, so I am loath to perhaps irritate you with another unsolicited “improvement suggestion” regarding how you operate it; however, considering the gravity of our nations precarious placement at the political precipice of collapsing into communism, I will beg you to please consider the following request aimed at bolstering a very worthy, independent, conservative channel for all your future references to live-streaming events of President Trump, instead of linking to the rigidly controlling, leftist, internationalist corporate media outlets.

So here is my request:

Please link to the “Right Side Broadcasting Network” (rsbnetwork.com) at every opportunity to send viewers there for every Trump live-streaming event (i.e., campaign rallies, White House events, and other venues where he speaks).

The reasons why I am a big fan of, and occasional donor to, RSBN are:

– RSBN supports Trump 100%

– RSBN started on an impulse in 2016 by Joe Seales, a steel-string guitarist who loves America

– RSBN has a grass-roots origin with a human face, not an inaccessible corporation

– RSBN is not a faceless, leftist, politically-correct corporation (which even Fox is becoming)

– RSBN presents the unabashed truth about Trump and his supporters love for him

– RSBN streams without commercial breaks

– RSBN offers the following streaming features that are unmatched by any leftist media outlets:

– Trump’s entire, uninterrupted, and uncensored speeches

– Pre-rally interviews with ordinary Trump supporters

– All prelude speeches by other local/state politicians

– All prelude presentations by musical and patriotic performers

– Frequent 360-camera panning of the venue, revealing thereby its true size and layout

(something the leftist media outlets never or rarely shows)

RSBN is aiming to live-stream more than100 Trump events between now and election day, and therefore needs maximum donor support to raise the tens of thousands of dollars it needs weekly to to cover the costs of travel, logistics and personnel during this fast-paced, 2020 epic war to secure Trump’s re-election and save America.

Thank you for your grave consideration!

Oscar

N.B.

Below is the full text of RSBN’s urgent call for increased support that I just got, which stresses the huge funding challenge it faces at this time. If you wish to, please contact RSBN at:

rsbnetwork.com

——————————–

Joe Seales

Right Side Broadcasting Network

1550 Opelika Rd Ste 6

Auburn, AL 36830-3356

==================================================================================

ALERT: PRESIDENT TRUMP TO HOLD FOUR CAMPAIGN EVENTS THIS WEEK!

UP TO 100 MORE EVENTS/RALLIES EXPECTED BEFORE ELECTION DAY

WE WANT TO BE AT EVERY EVENT TO HELP PRESIDENT TRUMP BYPASS THE FAKE NEWS

WE WILL FIGHT FOR YOU, WE WILL FIGHT FOR AMERICA AND BRING YOU THE TRUTH..

BUT WE NEED YOUR HELP!

Dear Patriots,

We are about to embark on a journey to help save our country from the radical left. Our very way of life as we know it is at stake. We are ready to fight for you, we are ready to fight for America.

President Trump is about to launch into full campaign mode. We expect up to 100 campaign events between now and November 3rd.

In 2016, RSBN stood on the front lines and fought day and night against the Fake News media to help President Trump achieve a historic victory. We worked directly with his campaign and helped them reach over 350 MILLION people.

Now, the time has come again to lay it out on the line for America. For a small company like us with little resources, this is quite the task. But we are up for it.

You can’t even count on FOX NEWS to show full Trump events anymore. RSBN has been the only network to consistently show President Trump’s rallies without interruption.

RSBN has been at every Trump rally since 2016- and we don’t intend to stop now!

RSBN is viewer supported. It costs our company on average between $5,000-$8,000 to attend just ONE rally.

It is only through the generous support of people like you that we’ve been able to make it this far.

We need your help now more than ever to attend every single Trump rally in the lead up to November 3rd and help the President bypass mainstream media. Your support will help us reach MILLIONS!

PLEASE CONSIDER MAKING A DONATION TO OUR 2020 FUND BELOW AND HELP US ATTEND EVERY SINGLE RALLY- WE CANNOT DO IT WITHOUT YOU!

==================================================================================

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

