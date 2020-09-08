https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wrong-old-joe-biden-thinks-democrats-control-us-senate-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden thinks the Democrats control the Senate.

They don’t.

In a virtual appearance at a Doug Jones rally Monday, Joe Biden said Democrats need to keep control of the U.S. Senate.

“We have to do more than just beat Trump,” Biden said. “We have to keep the House of Representatives and the United States Senate.”

Biden said this as he appeared to be reading from a teleprompter.

WATCH:

In a virtual appearance at a Doug Jones rally yesterday, Joe Biden said Democrats need to keep control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats do not control the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/6EU9QLCrwp — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2020

What is wrong with old Joe?

Earlier this year Biden told a South Carolina crowd that he’s the ‘Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.’

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over. [slurs words]..if you don’t like me, you can vote for the other Biden — give me a look though, okay?”

This is the best the Democrats have.

