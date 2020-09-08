https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louisdejoy-house-investigation-markmeadows/2020/09/08/id/985811

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday signaled to reporters that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will cooperate with the House in its investigation, The Hill reports.

DeJoy has come under fire not only for the Postal Service changes that could hinder mail-in voting, but also allegations that he offered to reimburse employees for political donations before he joined the Trump administration.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., launched an investigation into the allegations against DeJoy early on Tuesday.

“Never underestimate Congress’s ability to ratchet up an investigation 60 days out from a presidential election,” Meadows said at the White House Tuesday morning.

“The political rhetoric gets heated and accusations get thrown away, and then many times right after the presidential election, voilà, they go away,” he continued.

Meadows added that he thinks DeJoy, who he called an “honorable man,” will “cooperate completely” with the probe.

“We serve in a great country where you’re innocent until proven guilty, especially when that guilt is thrown your way by members of Congress,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

