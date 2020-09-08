https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-mccormick-stenographer-cognitive-decline-mental-acuity/2020/09/08/id/985763

Mike McCormick, who had served as Joe Biden’s White House stenographer, claims the former vice president doesn’t appear to have the same “mental acuity” he had while in office.

McCormick’s comments came in an interview with The Washington Free Beacon posted Tuesday. McCormick worked with Biden from 2011 to 2017.

He claimed it has gotten to a point where he is “not the same Joe Biden.”

“It is a complete difference from what he was in 2017,” McCormick said. “He’s lost a step and he doesn’t seem to have the same mental acuity as he did four years ago. “He doesn’t have the energy. He doesn’t have the pace of his speaking. He’s a different guy.” According to the Free Beacon, McCormick often traveled with Biden, transcribing his speeches and public conversations with leaders of foreign nations. McCormick said the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee now appears to get “lost” during interviews. And the Free Beacon noted that President Donald Trump’s campaign had released an ad last month suggesting Biden is suffering from cognitive decline. Meanwhile, Biden, 77, was asked by a reporter in June if he had been tested for some degree of cognitive decline. He replied: “I’ve been testing, and I’m constantly testing. Look, all you got to do is watch me. And I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

