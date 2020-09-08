https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/white-house-uae-peace-agreement/2020/09/08/id/985862

The White House will host the signing of the normalization agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel on Sept. 15, multiple outlets reported.

The ceremony likely will be held on the South Lawn, Rose Garden, or indoors, depending on the weather, the Times of Israel reported, which quoted a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirming the event. The agreement was announced Aug. 13.

“I am proud to travel to Washington next week, at the invitation of President [Donald] Trump, and to attend the historic White House ceremony establishing the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” the statement read.

Besides Netanyahu, also expected to be in attendance was Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayad, brother of Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was to lead the UAE delegation.

Diplomats from several Arab countries, including ones that do not have formal relations with Israel, were expected to attend as well in show of solidarity that the agreement enjoys widespread support, the Times of Israel said quoting the Israeli Walla news agency.

Newsmax contributor David Horowitz told Newsmax TV‘s “The Chris Salcedo Show” on Monday the agreement between Israel and the UAE – the third the Jewish state has signed with an Arab county and first since establishing ties with Jordan in 1994 – is a way for Trump to isolate the predominantly Shia Iran with a coalition of predominantly Sunni Arab states.

The UAE is 85% Sunni Muslim.

