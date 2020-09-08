https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/08/wounded-vet-demands-his-face-be-taken-off-anti-trump-propaganda/

Four-tour Iraq War veteran and comedian Bobby Henline slammed people using his image to accuse President Donald Trump of calling military service members “losers,” and is refusing to be associated with their “agenda.”

Within a day of a report from The Atlantic claiming that President Donald Trump had called wounded veterans veterans “losers” and saying that no one wanted to see them, Henline’s face appeared on anti-Trump memes that used that message, according to The Daily Caller.

“Are we done lying to people yet?” he asked in a video Monday, demanding that his face not be used in “propaganda” to promote that agenda.

“People, stop using me for your propaganda, for your agenda. I’m not here for that,” Henline said. “I don’t know what Trump said, but I’m sure he didn’t call me a loser. I didn’t hear him call me a loser, so this has got to stop. Stop using my image.”

Henline then asked for help in calling attention to the situation, adding, “Fox News, call me. Somebody, let’s get this out there on a bigger platform so people would know not to use me — not to put a face to whatever this is they think he said. It’s ridiculous.”

“Let’s stop the sh*t, let’s move on,” Henline concluded. “I’m not part of all this.”

The President has denied the Atlantic’s report, pointing to the fact that it only uses anonymous sources. Current and former officials, including his fierce critic John Bolton, have similarly denied ever hearing such comments from the president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

