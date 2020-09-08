https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/black-blacklivesmatter-police-zogby/2020/09/08/id/985953

Pollster John Zogby told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that while Blacks show overwhelming support for the group or movement Black Lives Matter, they also show the same level of support for their local police, which contradicts a key demand of “defund the police.”

Zogby, 72, appeared on “Stinchfield” to offer additional analysis from his Sept. 4-7 survey of 600 likely Black voters which showed President Donald Trump with a higher level of support among African Americans (14%) than he received according to exit polls in 2016 against Hillary Clinton (9%).

“What’s really interesting in these numbers is that on one hand you have well over 80%, 85% of Blacks that we polled in this poll, say they identify with Black Lives Matter,” Zogby said. “By the same token, you have just about the same percentage who say, ‘I like my local police,’ and think they’re doing a good job.

“And, so, you know, this is not a one-dimensional group. It’s a complicated group. They support equal justice and rights for all Americans, for Black Americans, by the same token though they don’t seem to have a problem with local police.”

Protests and riots have erupted across the country since a Black man, George Floyd, died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Black Lives Matter, a group founded after the acquittal of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman for killing Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, after the two had a violent confrontation, have organized many of the Floyd demonstrations.

A key demand of many of the protesters has been “defund the police,” which has resulted in several cities cutting funding from police department budgets.

Zogby said the difference in the apparent higher approval for Trump could be critical in state-by-state voting results.

“If you figure that 90% of that group ordinarily would have voted for a Democrat, what you’re looking at, is overall, perhaps as many as 1 1/2-2 million voters extra voting Republican but then more importantly look at what the possibility is for Michigan, for Wisconsin, for Minnesota, for Pennsylvania, for North Carolina,” Zogby said.

“That’s on one hand, and on the other hand, if we were looking at Georgia and Texas being in play, those two states have large – Georgia particularly – a large

Black voting population. If there’s going to be a swing of that much, it could take Georgia and Texas out of play for the Democrats.”

