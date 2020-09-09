https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/100-rabbis-calls-bezos-stop-using-splc-alleged-hate-groups/

(FOX NEWS) — Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has been urged by 100 prominent Orthodox Jewish rabbis across the U.S. to cut ties between the company’s AmazonSmile charitable initiative and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in a letter obtained exclusively by Fox News.

AmazonSmile, launched in 2013, allows customers to select a charity to which Amazon donates 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible items. The company uses the SPLC to separate legitimate charities from so-called “hate groups” ineligible to receive donations.

The Sept. 1 letter from The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) describes the SPLC’s “hate map” feature as “uniquely detrimental and even dangerous to the Jewish community.”

