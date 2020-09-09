https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hate-crime-maga-hat/2020/09/09/id/986040

Two women have been charged with hate crimes after reportedly grabbing a MAGA hat away from a seven-year-old boy, then attempting to assault his mother and punching a man who tried to intervene.

The incident took place in August, outside the Democratic National Convention that was held in Delaware, and on Tuesday Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, who are both 21, were indicted on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy, and hate crimes, as well as a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, The Sun reported.

Amy was further indicted on misdemeanor charges of offensive touching of the boy as well as attempting to assault the boy’s mother and assaulting a man who attempted to get the MAGA hat back.

The brawl started when Amy and Winslow left a business and began to verbally taunt a woman and her son over the political signs they were holding and what they were wearing, according to court documents reported by news outlets at the time.

Video footage of the incident, which was shared online by Students for Trump, shows a woman snatch the MAGA hat away from the crying boy, who runs after her saying “that’s somebody else’s hat.” In the background, his mother can be heard saying “get your hat back baby.”

A man then attempts to retrieve the hat from one of the women at which point she appears to punch him. The woman is then seen attempting to hit the boy’s mother.

Delaware attorney general, Kathleen Jennings, said the women acted in an “un-American” way.

“Violence in any form is unacceptable, but harming another person – let alone a child – because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

