https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/2-women-indicted-hate-crime-felonies-stealing-maga-hat/

Two women who appeared on a viral video lashing out at supporters of President Trump and taking a red “Make America Great Again” hat from a child have been indicted on a long list of charges, including felony hate crimes.

Delaware Online is reporting that a New Castle County grand jury named Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, when it released an indictment listing second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching and felony hate crimes.

The two were in a social media video damaging signs and snatching a red MAGA hate from a group of Trump supporters who were protesting the nomination of Joe Biden at the Democrat National Convention just weeks ago.

A young boy in the video said, “That’s somebody else’s hat,” after Winslow appeared to have picked up the hat.

TRENDING: Mark Meadows: Additional documents spell ‘real trouble’ for top FBI officials

The boy says, “Call 911” when the women walk away with it.

Later a man trying to retrieve the hat apparently is punched by one of the woman, who later tosses it over a fence.

The video was posted by Students for Trump on Twitter and has been seen millions of times. One of those sharing it was President Trump’s son Donald Jr.

The charges carry possible penalties of up to 15 years in jail.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings pursued the case, and announced, “Harming another person – let alone a child – because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded.”

State law says a person commits a crime by “interfering with the victim’s free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

[embedded content]

At one point the woman who was victimized said, “Are you destroying my property?” One of the offenders admitted it, “Yes, we are.”

BizPacReview described the suspects as “two far-left presumed Biden supporters who terrorized a mother and her Trump-supporting child.”

The report continued, “The two became famous – and not in a good way – when they stole a 7-year-old boy’s MAGA hat during an altercation outside the Democrat convention.”

The attack happened just outside the venue where Biden accept the Democrats’ nomination for president.

“The DNC tried so hard to build a message of kindness, normalcy, and love … which is quite the opposite of who their supporters really are,” commented the Twitter news site Twitchy, which highlighted the video.

The International Business Times reported it happened when Trump supporters arrived at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, where Joe Biden accepted his party’s nomination.

“The clip starts off with one of the women, wearing black, dragging what appears to be a ‘Creepy Joe’ sign with her feet along the pavement of the parking lot,” the report said.

The mother of the boy, Riley, told the women, “Get off my property! Are you destroying my property?”

One of the woman states, “Yes, we are,” and she and her companion rip up the sign and hurl it at the mother.

At the end of the video, one of the women throws a swing at a man the mother has asked to help.

“The video ends with the woman in black approaching the mother and assaulting her,” the report said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

