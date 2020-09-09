https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/time-trump-nominated-nobel-peace-prize/

A member of the Norwegian Parliament has nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after Trump successfully pushed a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Christian Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News. “I’m not a big Trump supporter. The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.”

Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize just eight months into office, although he had zero accomplishments. And he turned out to be a warmonger, secretly ordered the military to broaden its mission against the Taliban in Afghanistan and calling in drone strikes that killed civilians. Obama also widened the war in Iraq, sending 1,500 new American troops to war despite his pledge to withdraw.

In his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, Tybring-Gjedde also cited Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

Tybring-Gjedde also said: “As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.”

He also praised Trump for withdrawing a large number of troops from the Middle East. “Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter,” he wrote.

“I’m delighted that a Norwegian parliamentarian would nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Wednesday on Fox News.

“President Obama basically got the Nobel Peace Prize for waking up and they gave it to him at the very beginning of his administration,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

“I would not be at all surprised to see two or three more countries create a relationship with Israel in the next few months, so this is a remarkable achievement … He just pulled off the first breakthrough in 25 years,” Gingrich said. “I think that the scale of the achievement is so great and it so dramatically changes the temperature and the rhythm of the Middle East, particularly if one or two more countries follow on. I think at that point it is very hard to deny Trump the fact that he really would have earned the Nobel Peace Prize by following very strong diplomacy despite many of the so-called experts who deeply opposed it.”

Besides Obama, three other U.S. presidents have won the Nobel Peace Prize: President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906 for “having negotiated peace in the Russo-Japanese war”; President Woodrow Wilson in 1920 for being the “leading architect of the League of Nations”; and President Jimmy Carter in 2002 for “his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts,” Fox News reported.

