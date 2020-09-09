https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/aclu-staffer-condemns-university-admitting-christian-conservative-nick-sandmann-student/

There was once a time when the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was America’s guardian guardian of liberty, working in courts, legislatures, and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties that the Constitution and the laws of the United States guarantee everyone in this country.

Not any more.

Now it’s just another liberal group of far left hacks who hate conservatives, Christians and American tradition.

What a shame.

Last weekend Kentucky ACLU communications associate Samuel Crankshaw trashed Transylvania University for accepting conservative Catholic Nick Sandmann as an incoming student.

Nick Sandmann was made famous when a Native American activist stood in front of the teen and began chanting in his face during a pro-life rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Sandmann was wearing a MAGA hat and was demonized by the liberal fake news media.

Sandman is attending Transylvania University this fall.

FOX News reported:

An American Civil Liberties Union official in Kentucky chastised Transylvania University over the weekend for accepting Nicholas Sandmann as a student, calling the move a “stain” on the institution. Sandmann made headlines back in January 2019 when a Native American activist stood in front of the teen and began chanting in his face during a pro-life rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Sandmann, who was wearing a MAGA hat at the time and is a supporter of President Trump, held his ground and smiled at the man as he continued to talk in his face. “Does anyone else think it’s a bit of a stain on Transylvania University for accepting Nick Sandman [sic]? I’m sure it’s a “both sides” defense, but it’s pretty counter to their mission and another instance of there not actually being equal sides to an issue,” ACLU’s Samuel Crankshaw said in a Facebook post, according to The National Review. The comment was temporarily taken down for an additional note to be added but was eventually restored and came back online. Crankshaw later reached out to Fox News and provided this brief statement: “The views I expressed on my Facebook page are my personal views that I shared on my personal time,” he said in an email. “I have a First Amendment right to express them just as Nick Sandmann has a First Amendment right to express his. My views do not necessarily reflect the views of my current or past employers. I will continue to express my views on my personal time.”

