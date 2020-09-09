https://thepostmillennial.com/aclu-employee-publicizes-where-covington-teen-nick-sandmann-is-attending-college

An American Civil Liberties Union staff member alerted the public to which university Covington Catholic graduate Nick Sandmann is attending as an incoming freshman, suggesting that the college should have barred the young conservative’s admission.

Samuel Crankshaw, a communications associate at the ACLU’s Kentucky arm, targeted Transylvania University for admitting the first-year student and expressed outrage that the liberal school would accept an undergraduate with opposing views held by approximately half of the country.

“Does anyone else think it’s a bit of a stain on Transylvania University for accepting Nick Sandman? I’m sure it’s a ‘both sides’ defense, but it’s pretty counter to their mission and another instance of there not actually being equal sides to an issue,” Crankshaw argued Saturday morning on Facebook.

As a TU alum from the graduating class of 2017, Crankshaw asserted that his alma mater “should accept anyone willing to have an open mind and engage in debate, regardless of their views.”

“That’s how we all learn. That’s Transy’s mission,” he emphasized then interjecting to label “this kid” a “provocateur in training with no intention of learning.”

Crankshaw purported that the youth “exists only to troll, intimidate and play victim,” also alleging that Sandmann and his attorney “proudly use their national platforms to promote QAnon.”

The ACLU staffer then cited the QAnon conspiracy theory movement for “literally” being the “direct cause of multiple instances of violence,” while ignoring the 100-plus days of Portland riots incited by Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists. Crankshaw also faulted Sandmann for “proudly defending” vilified 17-year-old Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse, “who murdered two people for exercising political speech.” But Crankshaw also failed to mention glorified Antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl who admittedly murdered a Trump supporter in Portland last Saturday.

“Ironically, this silenced victim is running with Don Jr., spoke at the GOP convention, has a bill in his honor at the General Assembly, has attended private schools, has a national law firm representing him, etc. So silenced,” Crankshaw criticised, comparing Sandmann to “the likes of Milo Yiannopoulos” but allegedly even “more dangerous.”

Crankshaw called the teenager’s admittance “a slap in the face,” having experienced the “incredibly high standards Transy requires for admission and then holds its students to.”

“I hope some time in a real classroom changes him, but his twitter and public persona suggest otherwise,” he signed off.

“[I]t is far more alarming to see an ACLU official rallying people against a young man whose chief offense appears to be that he is publicly (and unapologetically) conservative and pro-life, reported Jonathan Turley, an attorney and professor at the George Washington University Law School.

Turley pointed out that Crankshaw’s reference to the “both sides” defense used to be the devil’s advocate position of the ACLU in fighting for all sides to be given equal opportunities and protections.

The author also acknowledged that Crankshaw’s statement is not representative of ACLU.

Crankshaw had prefaced the post with a liability disclaimer: “These are my personal views that I am expressing on my personal Facebook page on my personal time. They do not necessarily reflect the views of my current or past employers. I have a First Amendment right to express my views just as Nick Sandmann has a First Amendment right to express his. I will continue to express my views on my personal time.” He also repeated his sentiments to the National Review.

Yet, Turley noted as a “long supporter” of the ACLU that he previously wrote about his “concern over how the venerable group has changed under its current leadership, including a departure from its long robust defense of free speech.”

“Recently, the ACLU has abandoned its famed neutrality and has not supported some on the right while supporting those on the left,” Turley stated.

Avery Tompkins, an assistant professor and diversity scholar at TU, promised to single out Sandmann and closely monitor the boy while he is on campus: “If he were to cause problems by being disruptive, trolling, or engaging in unethical behavior of any kind, I would immediately document it (just like I would for any student doing the same thing), and he would just be putting himself in a position for me to file a conduct report.”

“I get where you are coming from,” Tompkins allied with Crankshaw but admits that TU cannot turn away academically-qualified students based on political or personal affiliations although she finds his “public behavior and rhetoric atrocious and uninformed.”

Tompkins then assumed that Sandmann will reject core principles of learning and questioned why he chose TU, “whose mission is the antithesis of what he believes and promotes.”

“I’m well aware of the anti-intellectualist views tied to the organizations he’s a part of, so I assume he’d view me as part of some liberal brainwashing machine, but signing up for Transy and my class means he is required to learn that information, even if he disagrees,” the professor continued to shred the freshman she has presumably yet to meet.

As Cranshaw agreed with Tompkins and together ganged up on the teen, he told her that “people like you are why it’s such a great place to learn.”

Following backlash, Tompkins has since issued an apology: “I want to apologize for my mistake in singling out a student and any misunderstandings that arose from that. One of my favorite things about working at a liberal arts institution is that the University community has diverse perspectives. All students, faculty, and staff are able to engage in civil discourse with those whose views may be different from their own, and to learn about those views in an academic setting. I value and support these conversations with students, and I know that students value these conversations with their peers as well.”

Turley, a self-described defender of liberal academics attacking a wide array of conservative causes, called the scenario “deeply problematic.”

“That fact that figures in the ACLU and academia would publicly espouse such views of intolerance is a chilling example of how our faith in free speech has eroded in the recent years,” he concluded.

TU admins responded to Turley’s inquiry for comment, describing a college campus as a “place where the wide variety of backgrounds, experiences and opinions of the community—students, staff, faculty and alumni—meet.”

“Transylvania, like nearly every campus, is composed of those holding the full range of viewpoints. These differences often form the backbone of a vibrant and challenging educational experience. In this place of divergence, we strive to foster dialogue and listen to each other with generosity and a presumption of goodwill in the pursuit of understanding,” school officials answered, announcing that a review of the situation will be conducted expeditiously.

