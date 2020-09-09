https://www.theepochtimes.com/ag-barr-says-operation-legend-is-working-violent-crime-rates-in-cities-falling_3493400.html

Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday said Operation LeGend, the federal initiative to drive down violent crime in major inner cities, has had a positive impact on fighting violent crime, with cities seeing falling homicide and shooting incidents in recent weeks.

“I am pleased to report that Operation LeGend is working, crime is down, and order is being restored,” Barr said during a press conference in Chicago.

Since its launch, the crime-fighting program has led to over 2,500 arrests, among which 592 individuals were charged with federal crimes, the Justice Department said in an update. Federal authorities have also seized 1,024 firearms, 241 weapons, more than 17 kilograms of heroin, more than 75 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 7 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 12 kilograms of cocaine, and about $5.19 million in drug proceeds.

Operation LeGend is the latest major law enforcement program by the DOJ to crack down on violent crime across the country. It began amid surging crime rates in major metropolitan cities.

The operation began in Kansas City, Missouri, and has since been expanded to eight other cities, including Chicago; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Memphis, Tennessee; and St. Louis, Missouri. It involves surging federal agents and resources to inner cities to assist local and state law enforcement officials to tackle violent crime and restore public safety.

The program was named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while sleeping in his home in Kansas City in June; a suspect has since been arrested.

This story is developing and will be updated.

