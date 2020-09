https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aint-that-america-photo-of-the-day/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Her name is Savannah and she’s the daughter of a CFP regular…

Some of you may remember his other family picture from last year…

The only thing in life you need for happiness…