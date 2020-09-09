https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/09/john-kerry-who-praised-castro-promises-biden-wont-daniel-greenfield/

That’s quite an endorsement.

What’s next? Getting Mike Tyson to assure the public that Biden won’t bite their ears off? If there’s any single American political figure most identified with appeasement whose first name isn’t Jimmy, it’s John Kerry.

And yet, peculiarly enough, the Democrats and the Biden-Harris campaign keeps rolling out John “Dear Comandante” Kerry to launch that particular attack.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry appeared Tuesday evening at the Democratic National Convention to voice his support for presidential nominee Joe Biden in a fiery address that mocked Donald Trump’s foreign policy. “When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission it’s a blooper real,” Kerry said Tuesday night. “He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who looked up to, not laughed at.”

About that…

Kerry was an important player in all this. He was part of a group derided by Republicans as “‘Dear Comandante’ Democrats,” for they would address letters to Daniel Ortega, the Sandinista No. 1, “Dear Comandante.”

Kerry spend his time as Secretary of State palling around with Iran, Russia, the PLO, and wanted Marxist terrorists. And yet here he is again with the same routine.

“He’d never lavish praise on dictators. But guess what? He knows how to work with people to manage disagreements and still get things done in areas where you absolutely have to cooperate,” said Kerry.

So Joe Biden will appease dictators, but won’t praise them? Is this the actual platform you guys are running on.

And is Kerry really the guy to promise no praise for dictators?

“We extend our condolences to the Cuban people today as they mourn the passing of Fidel Castro. Over more than half a century, he played an outsized role in their lives, and he influenced the direction of regional, even global affairs,” Secretary of State John Kerry

You guys might want to remember that Florida is on the table.

“This is also the first time that a United States secretary of state has been to Cuba since 1945. This morning, I feel very much at home here,” John Kerry said.

Back to the press, Kerry’s attempt to prop up Biden is a case of the blind leading the blind over an avalanche.

In 2008, when Russian tanks rolled into a neighboring country called Georgia, it was Joe Biden who immediately picked up the phone, and called an old friend, who happened to be the president of the country. So Joe got on a plane, flew all night, and sat on a hilltop in Georgia with the president of our democratic ally and made it clear the United States stands with allies. People remember those moments.”

People do. John Kerry doesn’t. Russia successfully annexed a part of Georgia and Joe sat on a hilltop. Whatever that means.

“Just think about the positive signals an administration could send right away on climate change,” Kerry said. “Obviously, he’s said he’ll rejoin the Paris climate agreement immediately, but I think he’ll also send the signal in Glasgow, Scotland, at the next COP [climate change conference] that the world must ratchet up its ambition. Paris itself was a goal not a guarantee.”

As a reminder, the Democrats would like to take away energy security from Americans, and reduce the country to South Africa or California, with constant blackouts and outages, and no reliable power supply, but really expensive electricity.

“Think about China. The world’s two biggest economies have to cooperate on climate change, period.”

That means China gets to burn more coal and sell us more garbage solar panels, while sending Hunter Biden a nice check as American families can’t afford to turn on the AC.

