https://www.theblaze.com/chad-prather/chad-prather-america-is-being-played

Chad Prather explains his take on COVID-19 mask mandates and the BLM riots that have ravaged American cities.

“It’s about control, control, control,” Chad asserted. Next, he tore into Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbot, calling his mask mandate “complete idiocy,” and reminded viewers that the issue is never the issue.

“Who told you that you need a mask?” Chad asked.

He went on to say that Americans were not interested in wearing masks during any flu season, the tuberculosis outbreak, or any other threat to public health. Why now with the masks? Because the issue is never the issue. It is about control.

Watch the clip to hear Chad’s full rant.

Use promo code CHAD to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV,

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

