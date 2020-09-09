https://www.theepochtimes.com/americans-more-optimistic-about-ccp-virus-health-crisis-gallup-poll_3493336.html

Americans are becoming less gloomy about the CCP virus crisis and while the uptick in optimism has not, on the whole, translated into reduced use of precautions like social distancing and public gatherings, the percentage of people saying they always wear a mask when outdoors has dropped to a new low, a Gallup poll shows.

Less than half of the people who responded to the survey, carried out Aug. 17-30 on a random sample of 2,714 adults, said they think the health crisis from the outbreak of the virus is getting worse. This is down 14 percentage points from mid-August, when 61 percent said their “impression of the coronavirus situation in the U.S.” was deteriorating.

Pessimism peaked in July, when 73 percent said they thought the pandemic was getting worse, as COVID-19 cases surged in parts of the country. The number of new daily cases peaked on July 24, with a Worldometers compilation of official data showing 78,615 infections. After falling steadily, the new daily case count was 28,561 on Sept. 8.

Optimism, meanwhile, is on the rise, the survey showed. Compared to a mid-July low of just 15 percent expressing the view that the CCP virus situation in the United States is “getting better,” in the second half of August 30 percent said they think there’s improvement.

The poll also showed that 23 percent of respondents said they think the situation is “staying the same.”

Fear about catching the virus also dropped in August, with 53 percent saying they are “very” or “somewhat worried” about falling ill with COVID-19, down from the 55-59 percent range Gallup said it has noted since June.

Americans’ use of virus-related safety precautions like self-isolation, social distancing, and avoiding public gatherings, has remained mostly constant since around the beginning of June. After the percentage of people who said they practiced social distancing “often” or “very often” peaked at 92 percent in late March and early April, the height of the CCP virus lockdowns, that percentage has been in the 73-78 percent range since early June.

While 92 percent of respondents said they wore a facial covering in the past week when outside their home, the percentage of those saying they always wear one when out and about fell to a new low of 24 percent, down from 29 percent a week earlier.

To date, the number of Americans who have been infected by the CCP virus stands at over 6.3 million, while over 189,000 have died, a Johns Hopkins University tally shows.

