https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/09/09/stripe-de-platforms-cdmedia-for-credit-card-processing-55-days-before-election-for-reporting-on-biden-criminal-activity-5-big-tech-platforms-have-now-de-platformed/

Credit card processor Stripe has de-platformed CDMedia for transactions 55 days prior to the 2020 presidential election due to our reporting on Biden/Deep State criminal activity.

PayPal has frozen CDMedia funds. CJ Affiliate advertising has cancelled our account. Twitter has suspended 8 of our accounts, although one has been restored. Patreon froze our funds this morning.

This makes 5 Silicon Valley big-tech companies that have de-platformed CDMedia or closed accounts in recent days.

Our reporting on the Obama Deep State Information Operation and Biden/DNC/Clinton/Deep State Department criminal activity in Ukraine must have hit home!

We are over the target and need your help to push through the election and hopefully get some relief from the second Trump administration.

You can read our exhaustive investigative work on Ukraine and the Deep State here.

At this point in our life we are dependent on readers to meet expenses every month as we grow. Please help with whatever you can.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

