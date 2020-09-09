https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/antifa-terrorists-attack-independent-journalist-portland-beat-bloody/

Last night independent journalist Taylor Hansen infiltrated the Antifa terrorist mobs in Portland.

Unfortunately, one of the antifa members recognized Taylor and spread the word among the terrorist group.

Taylor knew they spotted him.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 15 Armed USPIS Agents from New York Sent to Arrest Triple Amputee War Hero Brian Kolfage in Florida — VIDEO and PHOTOS

Taylor then later posted on Twitter that he was beaten by four members of black bloc.

So they beat the hell out of him.
Taylor posted photos on Wednesday after the beating.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...