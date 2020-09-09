https://nypost.com/2020/09/09/cuomo-nyc-indoor-dining-can-resume-at-25-percent-capacity-by-sept-30/

New York City restaurants can reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity with restrictions by Sept. 30, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

“I understand the economic benefit and I understand the economic pressure they’ve been under,” Cuomo said at a Midtown press briefing.

The city’s restaurant industry, which employs 300,000 people at 25,000 establishments, has not been allowed to host customers indoors since the coronavirus pandemic hit the five boroughs in March. Cuomo has been hesitant to fully reopen the industry because of enforcement issues and concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks.

The reopening comes with a host of restrictions– diners must get their temperature checked before entering restaurants, wear a mask when not seated, and at least one member of each party must provide contact information for contact tracing if there’s an outbreak at the eatery.

There will be no bar seating, tables must be spaced six feet apart, closing time is midnight, and restaurants must meet an air filtration requirement, Cuomo added.

Outdoor dining can continue on top of the 25 percent indoor capacity, he said.

A state task force will ensure compliance at 10,000 restaurants along with 400 city code enforcement inspectors. Diners will also be able to report concerns anonymously by calling 1-833-208-4160 or texting 1-855-904-5036.

“I believe in New Yorkers. Trust is reciprocal. They trusted me, I trust them,” Cuomo said.

“If there is a spike in infection rate, we can always hit the emergency pause button,” he added.

The governor set a Nov. 1 deadline to determine if indoor dining can increase to 50 percent of a restaurant’s capacity.

Cuomo’s reopening plan came just three hours after Mayor de Blasio said he was still working on an agreement with the state and told reporters he might have an announcement “as early as this week.”

De Blasio later rushed out a statement backing Cuomo’s plan.

When asked about the mayor’s role in his decision to restart the industry, Cuomo said he consulted “all stakeholders” including the mayor, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and restaurant owners.

Cuomo’s announcement drew a mixed response including from city restaurateurs who’ve struggled to survive as their counterparts across the state were allowed to begin indoor dining at 50 percent capacity several weeks ago.

“It should have been yesterday, but it is what it is,” Peter Madonia, owner of Madonia Brothers Bakery in The Bronx’s Little Italy.

Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said she still plans to sue the mayor and governor over the plan’s shortcomings.

“While we’re happy they have acknowledged the plight of the restaurant industry, it’s not enough,” Malliotakis said in a statement Wednesday.

“We will continue to proceed with the lawsuit until New York City is granted the 50 percent capacity like every other municipality in New York State,” she added.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, welcomed the news but left the mayor out of his .

“The New York City restaurant industry has been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a safe return to indoor dining is critical to help save these vital small businesses and jobs.

“We’re thankful to Governor Cuomo for announcing a return to indoor dining with a blueprint for future expansion. Restaurants are essential to New York’s economic and social fabric, and indoor dining is a key component to the industry’s recovery,” Rigie said.

Additional reporting by Georgett Roberts

