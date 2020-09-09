https://noqreport.com/2020/09/09/arbitrary-wokeness/

The NBA’s decision to make itself a political platform sheds an uncomfortable light on the arbitrary nature of this “great awokening” we find ourselves in.

Just how do we grapple with a sports organization that declares itself a bastion for social justice by allowing their players to kneel during the national anthem, encourages them to turn their jerseys into messaging boards for woke sentiments, and allows their most lucrative exhibitions (the playoffs) to be postponed by political activism but who, not quite a year ago, kicked fans out of stadiums for wielding “Free Hong Kong” signs and had their players engage in morally compromising Chinese apologetics in order to preserve the lucrative Chinese market?

This is just a snapshot of my distrust of wokeness. Far too often, it’s a narrative that presents American history and American society in the worst possible light while ignoring the evils of the world in both history and in recent times (and against which America, even with her flaws, has stood against unlike any other nation in history).

Wokeness is easily criticized as an anti-American narrative whose chief form of activism is unproductive virtue signaling, largely because its adherents have little to no historical literacy and an overgrown sense of self-righteousness that places its priorities above everything and everyone else.

The same mobs that demand we “Say Breonna Taylor’s name,” wouldn’t know what I was talking about if I asked them to say Horace Lorenzo Anderson’s name. The same mobs that demand justice desecrate the statues of those who fought for justice. The same mobs that shout “Black Lives Matter” are silent in the face of black lives lost in circumstances outside the anti-police narrative.

(This is why I like statements of individual value more than statements of collective value. Black Lives Matter is a collective, narrative-based statement that allows its adherents to select what it cares about, namely African-Americans killed by police. Conversely, when I say that A Black Life Matters, I am moving beyond narrative and definitively saying that all African American life has value, as part of the broader truth that all individuals matter. This statement requires that I care about every instance where black life is lost, including those lost by abortion, gang violence, lawlessness, and by the unlawful acts of law enforcement)

