https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/09/attention-all-rioters-nikki-haley-has-a-very-important-message-to-share-about-safety-in-the-time-of-covid19-photo/
Rioters don’t seem to be terribly interested in others’ wellbeing, but maybe they just need to be asked a little bit more nicely.
Nikki Haley recently stumbled upon this polite request and took to Twitter to share it with everyone:
Attention all rioters. Please pay attention to this important message. pic.twitter.com/UR4zKAk8El
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 8, 2020
Seems more than reasonable.
