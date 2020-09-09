https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/09/attention-all-rioters-nikki-haley-has-a-very-important-message-to-share-about-safety-in-the-time-of-covid19-photo/

Rioters don’t seem to be terribly interested in others’ wellbeing, but maybe they just need to be asked a little bit more nicely.

Nikki Haley recently stumbled upon this polite request and took to Twitter to share it with everyone:

Attention all rioters. Please pay attention to this important message. pic.twitter.com/UR4zKAk8El — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 8, 2020

Seems more than reasonable.

Great idea 👏👏👏 — Shima (@Shima37226699) September 8, 2020

There you go! — Nancy Rose (@ashlandrides) September 9, 2020

Love it. — Coffeebrain (@Coffeebrain1) September 9, 2020

