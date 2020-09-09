https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/09/attention-all-rioters-nikki-haley-has-a-very-important-message-to-share-about-safety-in-the-time-of-covid19-photo/

Rioters don’t seem to be terribly interested in others’ wellbeing, but maybe they just need to be asked a little bit more nicely.

Nikki Haley recently stumbled upon this polite request and took to Twitter to share it with everyone:

Seems more than reasonable.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...