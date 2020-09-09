https://www.dailywire.com/news/attorney-general-william-barr-gives-update-on-criminal-charges-in-durham-investigation

U.S. Attorney General William Barr strongly suggested during an NBC News interview on Wednesday night that there are more criminal charges coming in U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal investigation of the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

NBC News reporter Pete Williams asked Barr: “Okay, would you say—it’s unlikely that there’ll be further criminal charges?”

Barr responded: “No, I wouldn’t say that at all, no.”

Is John Durham nearing the end of his investigation? WILLIAM BARR:I– I’m not gonna characterize exactly where he is. I’ll just leave it at that–WILLIAMS: Okay, would you say– it’s unlikely that there’ll be further criminal charges? BARR: No, I wouldn’t say that at all, no. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 10, 2020

