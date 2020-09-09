https://noqreport.com/2020/09/09/babylivesmatter-activist-tayler-hansen-brutally-assaulted-by-antifa-in-portland/

Antifa doesn’t like press. They don’t like conservatives. They don’t like people “infiltrating” their midst. Conservative activist Tayler Hansen was acting as all three in Portland last night and paid the price of blood for trying to report on Antifa’s domestic terrorist activities.

Last night in Portland I was beaten bloody by four people in Black Bloc Here’s the story pic.twitter.com/7xTopp692t — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 9, 2020

I believe this post is what exposed me after changing my attire— pic.twitter.com/RIDVrGk6eS — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 9, 2020

I began walking away, a few blocks down there was a group of four dressed in Black Bloc waiting for me around the corner. They proceeded to beat me. I was punched in the face, thrown on the ground where they began kicking me in the back and hitting me in the face again. pic.twitter.com/l8fx1omAAv — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 9, 2020

Does this look peaceful to you? pic.twitter.com/gT97KIvKxG — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 9, 2020

Antifa Black Bloc, the most violent wing of the unified Antifa-BLM “protesters” in the American Northwest, has been known to attack anyone trying to document their activities. They were the group responsible for the attack on journalist Andy Ngo in 2018 that left him with permanent brain damage. They’re also the group that accelerated riots and acts of domestic terrorism following the removal of federal law enforcement officers from Portland, a move that was heralded by city and state governments as well as mainstream media as triggering a deescalation that never actually came.

Hansen came into national prominence when he painted a “Baby Lives Matter” mural in front of Planned Parenthood in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since then, he has painted many more such murals but has also taken to reporting as a citizen journalist to expose the antics of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. We interviewed him along with Aubrey Huff, Scott Baio, Juanita Broaddrick, and others two weeks ago:

#FreedomFirst. That’s what America is supposed to be about. Here’s my interview with @JeffTheGK.https://t.co/uHGEQzJDf6 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) August 29, 2020

There is no other way to accurately describe these “peaceful protesters” other than to call them domestic terrorists. They rely on intimidation and violence to get their message across. Tayler Hansen took a beating for trying to expose the truth.

