Joe Biden falsely claimed on Wednesday during his Michigan speech that more than 6,000 members of the US military died from Coronavirus.

“Every one of these lives matter. Every one of these lives left somebody behind, grieving. You can’t ever forget the,” Biden said of the total US military deaths and injuries in Iraq and Afghanistan.

More than 17 years ago, then-Senator Joe Biden voted in favor of going to war in Iraq and the Obama-Biden (Obiden) administration continued the wars for 8 years straight.

Joe Biden struggled to read his list of statistics and vastly overstated the number of US military infections and deaths due to the Coronavirus.

“Military COVID infected: 118,984,” Biden said while struggling to read from his list. “Military COVID deaths: 6,114.”

According to the Department of Defense, approximately 40,000 military members got infected with Covid-19 and seven died from Covid-19.

WATCH:

Biden shows a paper he carries every day listing U.S. military deaths and injuries in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the U.S. COVID-19 toll. “Every one of these lives matter. Every one of these lives left somebody behind, grieving. You can’t ever forget them” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/cpatzzXJm4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2020

