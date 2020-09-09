https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-gets-confused-reading-teleprompter-attacks-president-trump-michigan-speech-video/

77-year-old Sleepy Joe left his Delaware basement bunker on Wednesday and traveled to Michigan.

Joe Biden arrived in Warren, Michigan to a crowd of Trump supporters waving American flags and Trump 2020 flags chanting, “Four more years! Four more years!”

Biden spoke to a small group of media sycophants sitting in social distancing circles.

Biden, who openly supported American jobs killing NAFTA, is now claiming he supports “Buy American.” He thinks Americans are stupid.

Hardly anyone was watching Biden’s low energy event online.

Less than 2,300 people were watching Joe Biden’s periscope livestream.

Maybe because no one is interested in watching a senile career politician struggling to read a teleprompter?

Biden got confused reading his teleprompter again.

The 77-year-old tripped over his tongue as he attacked President Trump with lies.

“And what makes his wild claims and hopes, he now hopes we don’t notice what he said, or won’t remember, and when he does follow through, or doesn’t do, when follow through, the exact opposite,” said Biden.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

