77-year-old Sleepy Joe left his Delaware basement bunker on Wednesday and traveled to Michigan.

Biden spoke to a handful of media sycophants sitting in social distancing circles.

Biden never takes tough questions from real reporters.

The left-wing reporters obsessed over Bob Woodward’s latest book of lies attacking President Trump’s Coronavirus response.

Woodward claims he captured President Trump admitting he ‘knowingly downplayed’ Covid-19 from January to March (even though Trump imposed a moratorium on incoming flights from China in January).

“He knew how deadly it was. It was more deadly than the flu. He knew and purposely played it down. Worse, he lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months,” said Biden.

After attacking President Trump with lies, Biden quickly put his face mask on and hurried away from the podium before he had to answer any questions on the economy.

His campaign blared music to drown out reporters who may have wanted to ask questions about his laughable “Buy American” policy proposal.

Biden then meandered over to a blue truck and appeared to sniff it.

Weird.

WATCH:

Joe Biden hurries from the podium before he has to answer questions on the economy. REMINDER: Biden is to blame for 60,000 American factories closing and approximately 3.5 million jobs lost after he helped China get into the WTO.

pic.twitter.com/ooQ7cZh5tj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 9, 2020

