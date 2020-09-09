https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-slurs-words-michigan-speech-says-trumps-policies-increased-price-prescription-jugs-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden spoke gibberish and slurred his words in his Michigan speech on Wednesday.

Biden attacked President Trump with lies from Bob Woodward’s latest book claiming he captured President Trump admitting he ‘knowingly downplayed’ Covid-19 from January to March (even though Trump imposed a moratorium on incoming flights from China in January).

Biden voted for NAFTA, the America jobs killing trade agreement, yet he had the gall to show up to Michigan and push his new “Buy American” policy.

Biden slurred his words as he attacked President Trump’s policies related to big pharma.

“…All while raising their prices on prescription jugs that union families and working people have to rely on,” said Biden.

WATCH:

Biden having a hard time pronouncing words in his speech today. “Trade diffi-deficit”

“Pharmaceutical indusse”

“Prices on prescription jugs” Says Trump is “trying to do away with all health care in America.” pic.twitter.com/YV4vli48zR — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 9, 2020

