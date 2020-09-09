https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bill-oreilly-pandemic-bob-woodward-rage/2020/09/09/id/986110

The revelations in Bob Woodward’s latest presidential hit book are not revelations at all. President Donald Trump did not panic America or the financial markets – and rightly so – according to Bill O’Reilly on Newsmax TV.

“But you’re not surprised by this, Carr; I mean you knew this was going to be the nastiest presidential campaign in history, and every day is going to be scandal du jour,” O’Reilly told Wednesday’s “The Howie Carr Show.”

“I mean if this is the best that Woodward has, I don’t know if I’d spend the $20 for the book.”

Woodward’s book “Rage” is due out next Tuesday and the news Wednesday included the claim Trump sought to downplay the global coronavirus pandemic amid his reelection campaign.

O’Reilly told host Howie Carr he warned Trump last December to not give in to the famed Watergate reporter because he has attacked every president in election years, including in Trump’s midterm.

“I told him, when I had dinner with President Trump in December, I said, ‘why are you cooperating with Bob Woodward?’

“And he said, ‘Well, I want my side to be told in his book.’

“And I said, ‘but you have to know that – even though Woodward’s a good reporter, I do respect him – he has to slant the book against you, because if he doesn’t, no one will buy it. He has to do it. He did it the first time.'”

Trump responded, per O’Reilly, “‘Yeah, but I made a mistake not talking to him the first time, because I didn’t have my side told.’

“I said, ‘all right, I mean, but you’re gonna get hammered no matter what you say,'” O’Reilly concluded.

O’Reilly added he reported in March that Trump was correctly keeping calm amid the media hysteria of the pandemic, as to not roil the markets and overwhelm the American people who was already been driven to fear in an election year by the anti-Trump media.

“It kind of worked out; the stock market is still fairly stable,” said O’Reilly, who released his own latest book Tuesday “Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

