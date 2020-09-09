https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kimjongun-bobwoodward-rage/2020/09/09/id/986098

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “far beyond smart” and told President Donald Trump about having his own uncle executed when the two met face to face, Trump said, according to Journalist Bob Woodward.

Woodward interviewed Trump throughout this year for his new book “Rage,” which will be released on Sept. 15. Woodward said he obtained copies of the letters Kim sent to Trump and wrote that Trump was awestruck when he first met the reclusive leader in Singapore two years ago.

Trump seemed to boast about Kim calling him “Your Excellency” in letters, Woodward wrote, and said he thought to himself when he met Kim in 2018, “holy s**t.”

Kim, Trump said, is “far beyond smart.” The North Korean leader also told Trump “everything,” including a graphic story about the killing of his own uncle.

Trump told Woodward that the CIA has “no idea” what to do with North Korea, which is developing nuclear weapons despite pushback from the international community.

Trump and Kim met face to face on three occasions but no deal to disarm North Korea a has been finalized.

In one letter to Trump, Kim wrote that was a “powerful and preeminent statesman.”

In another, Kim recalled “that moment of history when I firmly held Your Excellency’s hand at the beautiful and sacred location as the whole world watched with great interest and hope to relive the honor of that day.”

